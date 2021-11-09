Merger Of Price Chopper And Tops Markets Approved By FTC

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets have completed their merger which was announced in February.

Under the agreement, the two companies will be managed locally by their respective leaders and continue to be referred to by their established brand identities.

The stores will be owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company.

“We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals. Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities, and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences,” said Grimmett.

Northeast Grocery will be headquartered in Schenectady along with Price Chopper/Market 32. Tops Markets will retain its main office in Williamsville, N.Y.

“We believe that this merger will be a positive for our membership, preserving union jobs and strengthening the company’s prospects into the foreseeable future,” said Frank DeRiso, president of the UFCW Local One. “We are pleased that we have an agreement with the new owner and they are committed to retaining all of the existing union jobs and contracts.

As part of the merger, the FTC requires the divestiture of 12 of the combined companies’ stores.

C&S Wholesale Grocers will purchase the stores, including the Tops Markets in Rome, Sherrill, Norwich and Cooperstown.

The two supermarket chains now have nearly 300 stores in the Northeast.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.