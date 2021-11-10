Christmas will be a little merrier for the less fortunate thanks to two little girls in Rome.

Isabella and Liliana, ages 7 and 3, have been collecting toys for kids in Central New York for the past several years. They are doing it again this year with the Isabella and Liliana Toy Drive to make sure no one is forgotten this Christmas.

