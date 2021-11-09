Senator Joseph Griffo, along with AT&T, the Utica Comets, the CNY Veterans Outreach Center and the Army National Guard, kicked off his annual Cell Phones for Soldiers collection drive on Tuesday.

Griffo says for every donated phone or mobile device valued at $5, Cell Phones for Soldiers is able to provide 2 and-a-half hours of free talk time to deployed troops via long distance calling cards.

"The holidays can be a difficult time for our military because they are so often so far away from their families, said Griffo. "The simple sound of a loved one's voice can go a long way to lift up their spirits.

You can drop off your used or unwanted cell phone or tablets at the following locations:

Jervis Public Library: 613 N. Washington St., Rome

Adirondack Bank Center, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, 726 Washington St., Utica

Slocum Dickson Medical Group, 1729 Burrstone Road, New Hartford

Utica Public Library: 303 Genesee St., Utica

Chanatry’s Hometown Market: 485 French Road, Utica

Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St., Utica

Turning Stone Resort Casino: 5218 Patrick Road, Verona

New Hartford Public Library: 2 Library Lane, New Hartford

Lloyds of Lowville: 7405 S. State St., Lowville

Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St., Lowville

The Cottage Inn, 97 94 NY-12, Copenhagen

Massena Public Library, 41 Glenn St., Massena

Potsdam Public Library, 2 Park St., Potsdam

You can also drop off your devices at AT&T offices in New Hartford, Utica, Rome and Oneida.

The drive starts on Veterans Day and runs through December 11.

This is the sixth year the collection drive has taken place, with nearly 5,000 devices having been donated so far.

Since 2004, Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided U.S. troops with more than 400 million minutes that matter.

For more information on Cell Phone for Soldiers you can visit cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

