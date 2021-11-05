A Magical Adventure Awaits You At The Wild Center In New York’s Adirondacks

The vibes from these cool sculptures offer up some Alice in Wonderland vibes. Think back to being a child and how awesome it would be to see these.

Taking a road trip is a perfect idea for a weekend. When the ride is as scenic as the one to The Wild Center, you can't be all too upset either. Only about a 2-hour drive into the Adirondacks, and you'll stumble on numerous things that are just outright magical. If you didn't know, the Wild Center is a nature museum.

The stickwork sculpture and its short history are some of the many things worth checking out. Constructed from materials that came to Tupper Lake from all over the state, what is called 'Hopscotch' is sure to wow you. It was designed with the memory of being a child in mind.

SINCE CHILDREN HAVE A LOT OF CORRESPONDENCE WITH STICKS, AND EVEN ADULTS CAN CALL UPON MEMORIES OF PLAYING WITH STICKS AS A CHILD, IT WAS REALLY GREAT TO PUT A SCULPTURE HERE THAT WAS GUARANTEED TO EXCITE. - Patrick Dougherty/The Wild Center

When you become an adult, you almost lose that sense of wonder a child has. It is one of those things adults long to have back, but we do have memories. A sculpture like this brings you to those memories and has kids jumping for joy. They are durable and able to be walked through, or climbed on, whichever you wish. Or, you can just sit back and take them in. That is what the creator, Dougherty, intended.

What more can you expect? Keep scrolling and see some of the things you can do at The Wild Center along with more pictures of Hopscotch.

See How The Wild Center Brings You Back In Touch With Nature

