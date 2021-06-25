If you're looking for a little day trip idea, heading to Thacher Park is definitely a great place to go. Especially with the breathtaking views and scenery you have to see to believe.

John Boyd Thacher Park is actually a New York State Park that has all the stuff you would think one should. But it has so much more. They have activities for kids and adults as well. The thing with all their activities that makes them different is the view from every aspect you can get. Even when you're on the hiking trails, you are surrounded by picture-worthy sights around every turn.

There is the main overlook, that is where the picture from above is taken. Off in the distance, you see Albany looking like a small little town instead of the New York State Capital that it is. Also with how high up you are, the visual is even more impressive.

That overlook is only a portion of what can be done there. They have covered picnic areas with grills that make having a party there a cinch. Trails that bring you down along the side of a cliff where you can even walk underneath a waterfall. They even have plenty of activities and historical facts to learn in a visitors center making it a perfect day trip idea for kids.

Thacher Park is only about an hour and a half away from Utica, and there is a scenic bypass to take to avoid taking the thruway the entire way. The scenic way is actually quite a bit quicker too. That way would get you off of I-90 at exit 29 and take you through Canajoharie, Sprakers, and Esperance.

John Boyd Thacher State Park This park is nestled just 35 minutes outside of Albany making it a very short drive from anywhere in Central New York. As you are about to see, they have a lot to do for people of all ages as well.

