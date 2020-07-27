The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has reopened and is taking reservations for their Wild Walk and other outdoor attractions. Walk among the treetops, just 2 hours from Utica.

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, which features a tree top walk among its highlights, has been closed under coronavirus restrictions, is finally able to reopen, with limitations.

YouTube via Mountain Lake PBS

The Wild Center is now taking reservations for their outdoor exhibits - including the Wild Walk, the Musical Forest, Pines Play Area, and the trail system and canoe trips, which will open first. Unfortunately, indoor exhibits remain closed.

You can still see the otters, in the behind-the-scenes outdoor otter play yard – a spot normally off-limits to visitors. Wild Center naturalists will hold short live animal encounters and drop-in educational programs throughout the day in specific locations around the outdoor campus.

If you'd like to plan a visit, you'll need to make reservations. The park is limited to 600 guests per day - and 50 per time slot. Each group is allowed to include 10 people or less. To make reservations, visit the wildcenter.org and their reservation page.

The Wild Walk is a suspended trail among the treetops in Tupper Lake, giving visitors a glimpse of the landscape from a whole new perspective. You might even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of an eagle or other wildlife.