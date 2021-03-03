A Live News Report Was Interrupted By A Police Shootout Across The Street

Evgen_Prozhyrko

A news reporter in San Diego was live when talking about how Comic Con will be canceled this year when a police shootout started happening behind him. He even kept reading his news story like everything was hunky-dory.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/lvvb2e/comic_con_coverage_turns_into_officer_involved/

Source: <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/lvvb2e/comic_con_coverage_turns_into_officer_involved/">Reddit</a>

Filed Under: live, News, police, reddit, report, scary, shootout, TV
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top