A Live News Report Was Interrupted By A Police Shootout Across The Street

A news reporter in San Diego was live when talking about how Comic Con will be canceled this year when a police shootout started happening behind him. He even kept reading his news story like everything was hunky-dory.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/lvvb2e/comic_con_coverage_turns_into_officer_involved/

Source: <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/lvvb2e/comic_con_coverage_turns_into_officer_involved/">Reddit</a>