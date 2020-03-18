Quarantine Yourself with Over 300,000 Free Online Books

The New York Public Library's SimplyE program is about to get a LOT of traction. The program allows people to go online to "check out" and download hundreds of thousands of books online, and with many Americans quarantining, they'll be looking for a new good read.

SimplyE offers something for everyone, from bestsellers to classics, and it even has audiobooks for those that would prefer to sit back, close their eyes and listen to a story.

You can skip the trip to the bookstore or your local supermarket because you can download SimplyE from the comfort of your own home and start reading right now. You can download it now through the App Store or Google Play.

Go check out a book - or 100 - and get to reading!