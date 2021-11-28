A 22 Year Old Female From The Canajoharie Area Is Missing- Have You Seen Her?

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance on locating a missing 22 year old female named Alyssa Jasewicz out of the Town of Ephratah.

According to the Sherriff's office, Alyssa was last seen at her home in the Town of Ephratah on 11/27/2021 at 11:00 PM.

If you have contact with Alyssa or have any possible knowledge of her current location please call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on our non-emergency line (518)736-2100."

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

49 Kids Have Gone Missing Since January More than 1,300 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since January 2021. 49 of those have gone missing in New York alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.

