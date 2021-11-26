Oneida Square Project Holds Drive Up, Curbside Black Friday Sale

It’s a Black Friday sale with a twist.

The Oneida Square Project again provided gifts for over 300 children for the holidays on Friday.

For the ninth straight year, they’ve worked with various agencies in the Utica-area to invite families to come and shop at the Plymouth Bethesda and Cornerstone Community Church on Plant Street in Utica.

Parents and grandparents were able to shop for three gifts for each child on their list at 80-percent off the retail price.

This year they again because of COVID19, families will stay in their car and have provided a list of toys that they would like to purchase.The toys will be bagged up and brought out to their car by volunteers.

All toys were donated to the event and the shoppers paid $6 per child.

They could also buy winter coats for $5 each.

All of the profits that go into buying toys for next year’s event.

The Oneida Square Project's mission is to revitalize the Oneida Square neighborhood and the City of Utica, through arts, community building, family support, job training, youth programs, housing rehabilitation and economic development.

