If you're from Rome, call yourself a Roman, you have shopped at Bill's Variety. Whether it was for a quick drink, some lotto tickets, you name it, you've been to Bill's. For over 50 years, the store was owned by Bill Izzo and his wife. Sad news to report, Bill has passed away.

William P. “Bill” Izzo, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 8, at Bethany Gardens in Rome. He was born in Rome on June 16, 1941. On January 13, 1962, he was married to Kathleen P. “Cookie” Michaline. She passed away May 16, 2016.

Bill and Cookie owned and operated Bill’s Variety for 50 years. He always said “Bill’s Variety was the little store with a lot to offer.”

Bill was also active in youth baseball. He coached and umpired Little League games throughout the city for over 25 years and he was awarded a Certificate of Service from the Rome Sports Hall of Fame.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the community is saying about his passing:

Joyce Sherman- "So sorry for your loss Bill had a beautiful heart and soul, my kids grew up going to his store on a daily basis he always greeted everyone with a smile"

Toni Hoffmeister- "RIP Bill. You and Cookie always made my day a little brighter when you came to Vernon Downs. Thank you for that"

Tammy Campana- "So sorry to hear this. I grew up down the street from Bill’s on Thomas and loved going there any chance we could. Penny candy, milk you name it. RIP Bill you were the epitome of Rome"

Private services will be held with the family. There are no calling hours. Please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the Activities Department at Bethany Gardens or the St. Peter’s Church Mission of the Christ Child.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.