70-Year-Old Man Killed in Sunday Canandaigua Crash

A fatal crash remains under investigation in Ontario County.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to the scene of a one-car crash on Lake Hill Road in Canandaigua at approximately 7:49pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Lake Hill Road in Canandaigua, New York

When police arrived the NYSP says investigators found a car crashed near a utility box. Police say the driver was headed south "and drove off the east shoulder and struck a utility box causing minor damage."

The driver, identified as 70-year-old Daniel Rice from Canandaigua, was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived. He was brought to the F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time it is not known what caused Rice to veer off of the road. The NYSP says they "are not ruling out a possible medical event" that may have taken place immediately before the crash.

Witnesses, drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

