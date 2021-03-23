Jimmy Fallon Picks Syracuse to Win 2021 March Madness Tournament

It's March Madness season. So many in Central New York have brackets made (which may or may not already be busted) and we're watching games when they're on television. Along with Central New Yorkers, many celebrities get in on the bracket making fun.

NBC Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has made his bracket, and he picked the Syracuse to win it all in the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament in Indianapolis.

Jimmy Fallon via Twitter

Fallon, who grew up in Saugerties, has been seen supporting Syracuse in the past. You might remember last year when we saw Fallon cheering on the Syracuse men's basketball team when they hosted North Carolina from the Carrier Dome. He was there alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

In the game this past Sunday, the Orange beat third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 and are heading to the Sweet 16. If you're a Syracuse fan, you will need to wait a few days for their next game. The Orange faces Houston in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS.

Get our free mobile app

This is the third time in the last six years that Syracuse is in the Sweet 16 as a double digit seed. Coach Jim Boeheim wasn't sure if they'd make it to this point, but he said he started to see the team's mindset shift in late January.

“This team’s very determined,’' he said. “They just kept going. They just kept coming to practice, kept trying to get better.’'

Now they're here. Members of the Sweet 16.

“We’ve already proved so many people wrong,’' Buddy Boeheim said, “so why not keep going?’'

Will Jimmy Fallon's bracket tell the tale of the Orange? We'll have to wait and see.

[H/T CNY Central]