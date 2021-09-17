Oneida County Tops 100 New COVID Cases For A Second Straight Day

For the second straight day, Oneida County is reporting over 100 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are 106 new active positive cases and one new COVID-related death.

144 cases were reported on Thursday.

There are now 885 active positive cases and the positivity rate is 4.3 percent.

1,634 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

57 residents are hospitalized –36 at Mohawk Valley Health System, nine at Rome Health and eight outside of the county.

32 of those residents are unvaccinated.

You can view the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard here.

On Thursday,Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is urging residents to self-report positive results to the county Health Department.

“COVID-19 home test kits are now readily available, convenient and affordable, and with school being back in session, more and more county residents are utilizing them,” Picente said. “While we are glad that people are taking action to ensure the health and safety of our community, it is resulting in many positive test results going unreported. It is imperative that our Health Department know of all positive cases so that the proper isolation and quarantine measures can be put in place through contact tracing.”

Picente says self-reporting is critical so the cases can be properly contact traced.

The county is requesting that any residents who tests positive for COVID with a home test kit report the positive test results immediately.

Oneida County is in the process of developing an online self-reporting system, but is currently directing all at-home positive test results be reported to the county Health Department at (315) 798-5431.

