40 MPH Winds With Heavy Rain Could Cause Flooding In CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a storm moving through the Great Lakes will bring heavy rain into CNY Thursday and Thursday night.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for CNY:

Gusty southeast winds of 30-40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon

into Thursday afternoon associated with a slow-moving storm system.

National Weather Service

Widespread rain, locally heavy at times, is expected Thursday and Thursday night. There is a threat of urban flooding along with minor flooding of streams or rivers. Continue to monitor the latest forecast for updates. NWS says:

A powerful storm moving out of the Great Lakes will pull a potent jet core over NY and PA this afternoon and overnight. This will cause surface winds to gust at 25 to 35 mph at times. Rain showers will overspread the region Wednesday night, but heavy rain will hold off until Thursday afternoon when the stacked upper-level system negatively tilts and draws in Gulf moisture. With strong kinematics supporting the surface moisture flux, rain will become heavy at times Thursday afternoon. Expect half an inch to an inch of rain to fall Thursday afternoon along the I-81 corridor.

The heavy rainfall along with the slow-moving nature of this system will keep that heavy rain threat going for most of the night Thursday night could cause significant rises on rivers, creeks, and streams with a few river points getting at least minor flooding.

Today: A slight chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers or sprinkles after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers between 11am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.