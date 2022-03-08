The snow is starting to melt and the temperature is slowly climbing. That typically means two things in the Capital Region. Ice cream shops are about to open for the season and drive-in theaters are not far behind!

How would you like to own one of those classic New York drive-ins? There's one for sale in Coxsackie.

According to DriveInMovie.com, there are a few Upstate New York drive-ins on the market, including the Hi-Way Drive-In Theatre on State Route 9W in Coxsackie. You know the place, they've been showing movies in Greene County since the 1950's! Your parents went there, you, your kids and maybe their kids have visited!

If you have $975,000 you could own the second largest drive-in in New York State with 4 screens and room for up to 600 vehicles! The Hi-Way Drive-In Theatre's current owners have operated the property since 1997. Think of the movies that came out that year. Austin Powers! Men In Black and Titanic, to name a few! During the pandemic they even had live music performances!

The Hi-Way Drive-In website indicates that they will reopen this Spring. Will that go on as scheduled? Will the new owners continue to show movies and host events? Time will tell but for now it appears to be the final scene for the current owners and we thank them for the memories.

