Love Watching Bills Football? You Better Get An Amazon Account

If you love to watch the Buffalo Bills play and don't have an Amazon account yet, you may want to get one before September of this year.

Because of their success and popularity last season, there is a good chance that the Buffalo Bills will be featured on multiple prime-time games this next season. If the Bills are scheduled on a Thursday night, the game(s) will be aired on Aamzon Prime.

For those who watch college football on a regular basis, you will also recognize a familiar face on the Thursday night broadcasts as well.

The football season never really ends for Buffalo Bills fans. As we wait to see who the Bills will pick in the upcoming draft, fans are also waiting to see what the new stadium design will look like. There are rumors that the design will be released in the early part of April.

It may take some getting used to for fans, but now is the time to get that Amazon account and plan ahead to watch the Buffalo Bills on Thursday nights. The 2022-23 season is going to be electric and we can't wait for the games to arrive!

