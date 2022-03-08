This Central New York Favorite Announces 2022 Season Opening Date

It's one of the biggest signs in Central New York that spring is on the way: when Nicky Doodles announces they're opening for the season.

We have some great news for you. It's coming sooner than you think. Like, within days.

Nicky Doodles, the legendary ice cream and food chain announced that they are opening their Rome and Verona locations on March 12, 2022.

They also made it a point to mention that they are opening the New Hartford location at the beginning of April. The ice cream to-go will be closing up shop as the locations open for the season.

Nicky Doodles is a frequent destination for many who live in the Central New York area. With 50 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, 30 flavors of hard ice cream, and 28 specialty sundaes, there's something for everyone. They also have are a restaurant that cooks to order, offering Steak Sandwiches, Hot Ham, Hofmann Hot Dogs, Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken, Burgers, and much more.

If you or someone you know is in need for a job, you could become a member of the Doodle crew. You can apply online now to be part of the team for the season.

Nicky Doodles Locations in Central New York

1159 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

4971 NY-365, Verona, NY

54 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY

How excited are you? I know I've been craving one of their giant sundaes and one of their garbage plates. What's your favorite Nicky Doodles menu item - ice cream or food? Let us know inside our station app.

