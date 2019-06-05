2019 Ride For Missing Children Takes Place On Friday

The 23rd annual Ride for Missing Children-CNY is just two days away.

The 80-mile ride begins on Friday morning at 7:50 at State Police Troop D Headquarters in Oneida and ends at the New Hartford Rec Center at about 6:15.

The riders will be stopping at a number of schools along the way to meet with students and bring a message of safety.

The ride raises awareness of the plight of missing children and also raises funds for poster distribution at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children branch located in Utica.

In 2018, the Ride raised a record-breaking $456,664.

The full Ride route is available at therideformissingchildren.com/utica.