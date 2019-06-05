David Crosby Explains How to Survive in Prison

David Crosby discussed how to survive in prison, when to fear death and trust within relationships in a new advice video series.

The first episode of Ask Croz , created by Rolling Stone , opened with his thoughts on being asked to present it. “I think it’s very funny that anyone would ask me for advice about anything, ‘cause I’m kinda crazy,” he said. “But if you do, I promise I’ll answer. I won’t guarantee you’ll like the answer.”

You can watch the episode below.



On reading a letter about someone whose brother had been jailed for a “bullshit” drug offense, Crosby – who was sentenced to five years in 1983 – said, “Nobody is made for life on the inside. Trust me; I’ve been there. Tell him to mind his own business. A lot of people in there are looking to pick a fight, ‘cause they really have nothing else to do.”

He added that the experience "changed my life. That’s how I kicked drugs. … The worst possible way to kick drugs is in prison. They don’t give you any aspirin. They look at you and they go, ‘Hey, rock star, how do you feel now?’ Wasn’t any fun at all.”

Replying to a 16-year-old who said she was suffering from “existential dread,” Crosby said that "fear of death at 16? You’re kidding! You can’t be afraid of death at 16. When you’re 60, you can be afraid of death. I’m afraid of death. I’m 77 – at 16, you don’t get to be afraid of death. I’m sorry; you’re not qualified. I promise you, you will be later. For now, you might as well concern yourself with more fun stuff.”

Elsewhere in the video, a man said he had a sexual experience with his wife’s sister and asked if it made him a horrible person. “Yeah,” Crosby replied. “Here’s the deal – if you’re gonna be in a relationship with somebody, you cannot lie to them.”

When another person asked how to compete with a musician for a potential love interest, he suggested, “Advertise for someone who hates music, and there you’ll be.”