Did you know that Central New York is home to a center that is dedicated to helping educate the public about wolves, and keep them safe? It's all at the Wolf Mountain Nature Center just west of Sherburne in Smyrna New York.

The Wolf Mountain Nature Center is home to 24 animals located in 12 various enclosures spread throughout the 64+ acre. They offer tours, hikes, and education on wolves and coyotes. They are located in Chenango County. The whole purpose is to give people the opportunity to learn about, appreciate, and admire the grey wolf, arctic foxes , and eastern coyotes .

The gray wolf is one of North America's most iconic native predators. However, you won't find these animals in the Adirondacks, and honestly, there aren't a whole lot left in America. Currently gray wolves have been removed from the Endangered Species List in several states, but many groups are trying to promote education to keep these beautiful animals safe.

On Saturday June 30th, a benefit motorcycle ride is being held for the Wolf Mountain Nature Center. This center stays open strictly on donations. If you love to ride, or are looking for fun on Saturday, this could be for you.

If you want to ride, you can register to be part of a "Wolf Pack" at several locations in Central New York including: Harley Davidson of Utica in New York Mills, Dick's Indian Motorcyc in Rome, Sharky's Bar and Grill located in Liverpool, The Crazy Clam in Sylvan Beach, Harpoon Eddies in Sylvan Beach, and Back Road Tavern in Canastota. All riders are leaving at Noon, and you can register at 11AM on Saturday. Riders will end the day at Gilligan's Island in Sherburne.

Wolf Packers will get to enjoy food, refreshments, prizes, and more at the party at Gilligan's.

