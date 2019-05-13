2 Day Rodeo Coming to Utica This Summer

It's been about 30 years since a rodeo was held in Utica, but that changes this summer when the American Professional Rodeo Association comes to town. The 2019 Utica Stampede will be at the Adirondack Bank Center for 2 days in July. Here's everything you need to know.

The rodeo will feature eight different events over two days, Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. The action starts at 7 p.m. both days and will include about 30 of the best bull riders from the Northeast. All events pay large cash prizes to the winners.

Bull riding

Bareback Horse Riding

Saddle Bronc Horse Riding

Barrel Racing

Breakaway Roping

Team Roping

Tie Down Roping

Steer Wrestling

Tickets are on sale now for $15 for a single day and $25 for both days. Tickets are available at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, by phone 315-790-9070, or online at empirestatetix.com . CEO Robert Esche says additional special plaza events and 72 Tavern events will be announced in the coming days associated with the rodeo.