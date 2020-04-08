There's a lot about the quarantine that sucks, but on the upside: we've got time to get outside and really appreciate the beauty of Central New York.

Walking in the outdoors - while remaining the appropriate 'social distance' from everyone else - is one of the things helping us maintain our sanity during the COVID-19 crisis.

We had a chance to walk around Utica's Valley View golf course, and the adjoining switchbacks, and it was gorgeous. The view over the valley, the sunlight twinkling on the reservoir, and peeks of green as nature's rebirth begins was a needed from reprieve from endless bad news and Netflix watching. Earlier in the week, we explored Sherrill Brook Park in New Hartford and their miles of trails.

We also visited Pratt's Falls in Manlius - which had well-marked trails - and beautiful scenery.

Looking to find new places to explore, where you can still follow CDC guidelines and stay away from others? There's no better place than the outdoors.

Sarah Foster of Oneida County Tourism compiled a list of some of the loveliest places for a walk in the county. Some, we've had the chance to visit and some have been added to out list of places to visit. You can see the list she put together HERE.

Where are your favorite places to go? Let me know at beth@lite987.com