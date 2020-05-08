Oneida County Tourism is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week now through May 9th. You can celebrate with virtual #CNYGetaways all week long. Need a drink break? The New York Craft Beverage Trail is the perfect way to relax and unwind.

Oneida County’s local breweries, distilleries, and wineries have combined forces to optimize your drinking experience here in CNY. Take a pit stop at the best beverage destinations in CNY.

From local wineries, to breweries and hop farms, you’ll want to see them all, and make sure you do - completing the trail means a free t-shirt for you! Become an official trailblazer of the Heart of New York Craft Beverage Trail."

We wanted to highlight Woodland Farm Brewery and Prospect Falls Winery: Prospect Falls Winery is Oneida County's first licensed winery. Their tasting room currently offers 19 wines with more being added. Woodland Farm Brewery has a wide range of beer styles that will appeal to new craft beer drinkers and seasoned vets; from lagers to barrel aged beers and everything in between:

Become A Trailblazer

1) Start the Heart of New York Craft Beverage Trail by picking up a Punch Card at any participating Craft Beverage Trail location, as well as the Oneida County Visitor Centers at Exit 31 and the Utica Train Station.

2) Complete the craft beverage trail with validation from each stop.

3) Present your fully validated Punch Card at any stop and receive your free “Friends of Fermentation” t-shirt.

You can learn more from Oneida County Tourism on their website.