Fire Temporarily Closes The Spaghetti Factory In Verona Beach

A small fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Verona Beach over the weekend. That fire, though contained, caused enough damage for The Spaghetti Factory to close indefinitely.

A statement on The Spaghetti Factory Facebook page notified customers of the incident and that Mother's Day reservations were forced to be cancelled. The post published just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday read,

We regretfully will not be open today, or in the immediate future. Damage contained to small portion of the kitchen, storage space, and restroom. To the more than 450 people we had hoped to share today with, our sincerest apologies as we work to reopen. as quickly as possible. We are trying to contact everyone and will do the same when we have a date set to reopen.

The restaurant followed up shortly after with a post thanking customers, friends and family for their support in the wake of the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started as a result of a piece of kitchen equipment malfunctioning. No injuries were reported and the restaurant will open again.