15 Year Old Boy Stabbed In Rome, New York, Police Need Your Help
Rome Police are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year old boy.
It happened just after 2:30 AM Monday morning on the 100 block of North Madison Street in Rome, NY.
Police are asking residents in the area to review their home surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Galluppi at the Rome PD at (315) 339-7716 or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or by calling them at 1-(866) 730-8477.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
This week's WIBX Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Oneida City Police Department.
According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police, their most wanted person this week is 33-year-old Brian A. Golley. Police say Golley is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 4th degree on charges that he stole from his employer. Burgess says Golley is a white male, 6 feet 1 inch, and about 210 pounds.
Last week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Person was 36-year-old Gregory C. Brown, who was wanted on an active RCC Arrest Warrant for Robbery 1st (B-Felony) and Grand Larceny 4th (E-Felony). Police say a search is currently underway after Brown allegedly stole a vehicle in Utica and later crashed in Vernon and is still at large.