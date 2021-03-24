$1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On The Way To Utica/Rome

If you missed out on the first and second round of $1,400 stimulus checks, good news, a third batch has been sent out. The IRS says the check is in the mail.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Economic Impact Payments via paper check or prepaid debit card have been issued to taxpayers. Processing began on 3/19/21.

IRS.GOV

Paper checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar but will be labeled as an "Economic Impact Payment" in the memo field says the IRS.

The EIP Card will also come in the mail in a white envelope showing the U.S. Department of the Treasury's seal.

Your EIP card will have the Visa logo on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. on the back. Also included are instructions on how to activate and use the card securely. It's important to note the IRS will not be adding funds to an existing card. You will get a separate and new card.

This payment may not be the same as the last two you received. If you got an EIP card last time this time, your payment could arrive as a paper check or through direct deposit if the IRS has your bank account information on file. CNET says it's unclear why it happens.

"The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks."

If you need more information or have a question, visit the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.com to see if their payment has been scheduled.