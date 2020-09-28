You Might See That Second Stimulus Check Sooner Than You Think

Back in April, many Americans received their first stimulus check. Since then, a lot of speculation has circulated about receiving a second check as part of the coronavirus relief efforts. Discussions about the second check have been taking place since May and back then, lawmakers were not able to come to any conclusive decision, other than a second check needs to happen.

A new coronavirus bill that would include the second stimulus for individuals could come before lawmakers head home for the October recess.

“I think we have a chance to get something done,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

After hitting the stalemate over the size of the bill, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said late last week that he and Pelosi worked some things out and plan to "continue to have discussions."

Pelosi said while she doesn't feel Democrats should be the only ones to compromise, she'd prefer to get a deal done with Republicans. She'd also rather compromise and come to an agreement than introduce a brand new piece of legislation.

“I’m hoping for a deal. I’d rather have a deal which puts money into people’s pockets,” Pelosi said, adding that without funding for state and local governments, first responders will start losing their jobs and go on unemployment. “Is that smart? I don’t think so.”

What does this mean? Well, if all goes well, a deal could be done before lawmakers go home for their October recess. That means we'd get the second stimulus check before Halloween.