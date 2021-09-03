11-Year-Old Bills Fan Beats Cancer Then Smashes Through Cardboard Table [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills kick off the regular season in just nine days and the excitement is obvious throughout Western New York.

But as we all know, Bills fans are everywhere, including elsewhere in New York State and there's one story that has taken over social media over the last 24 hours that has captivated Bills fans' hearts.

An 11-year-old boy named Joshy Hutchison has been battling stage II Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to WKBW, and his cancer is now in remission; although he needs to continually go back to the hospital over the next few weeks and months to make sure it doesn't come back.

Joshy is a huge Bills fan and his favorite player is starting quarterback Josh Allen, who he wishes to meet and go to a Bills game. Joshy lives in Sterling, NY.

He finished his last chemo treatment with a huge celebration in the best way he knew how...by smashing through a cardboard table with his Bills helmet.

The video has gone viral on social media and is incredibly moving.

Joshy went through a lot of pain, according to his family, but he always kept a smile and he always had his Josh Allen jersey on when going to his chemotherapy treatments.

Joshy also had advice for kids going through what he's gone through.

"Just keep fightin' and you'll get through it eventually, said Joshy"

Josh Allen heard about Joshy's story and tweeted about it!

That is one of the most incredible stories I've ever heard and I'm sure Josh Allen and the Bills will make sure that Joshy and his family get to a game and meet Allen face to face.

