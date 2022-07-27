200 Cyclists To Stop In Utica On 500 Mile Ride To End Cancer

More than 200 cyclists will arrive in Utica late this afternoon, completing the fourth leg of their 500-mile plus ride across New York State.

The Empire State Ride to End Cancer is raising funds for cancer research at Roswell Comprehensive Park Cancer Center in Buffalo.

Riders from 25 different states across the country are taking part in rides to raise money for cancer research.

The Empire State Ride has raised over $1.4 million so far.

Since its inaugural ride in 2014, Empire State Ride has raised more than $5.5 million for cancer research.

The cyclists will arrive at Donovan Middle School at about 4:30 this afternoon after riding over 100-miles from Albany to Utica and will be staying overnight.

Over seven days, riders are traveling through the Hudson River Valley and Mohawk River Valley before joining the Erie Canal corridor.

The group will cycle through some of the most scenic parts of the state and make overnight stops in the Hudson Valley, Albany, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester.

On Saturday, July 30, the Empire State Ride will complete its 558th mile at the top of Niagara Falls.

About Empire State Ride and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center:

The Empire State Ride is a fundraising cycling event that supports Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and by unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York.

Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

The Savoy In Rome Is For Sale You can now own a major piece of Rome New York history. The Savoy restaurant is for sale.

