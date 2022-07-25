Community Lighting the Night For CNY Teen Ravaged By Cancer

A community is coming together to support a Central New York teen who is unfortunately nearing the end of her cancer battle.

The LaBella family received the devastating news no parent ever wants to hear. Their daughter Anna's cancer has spread and there are no more treatment options left. "Our hearts are shattered," said Anna's mom Jessica.

Anna has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma since being diagnosed in July of 2019. She was cancer-free after going through treatment for about a year. Unfortunately, she relapsed in early 2021.

Credit - Jess LaBella Credit - Jess LaBella loading...

Precious Time Left

The LaBella family doesn't know how much time they have left with Anna but they are making the most of every day they do have. "We are staying together between the hospital and the Ronald McDonald house until we can hopefully get her pain controlled and bring our baby home."

The community is placing balloons and candles outside the LaBella home in Ilion. Everyone is also being asked to light their own candle for Anna, turn porch lights on, and make cards, signs, posters, or video messages of hope and inspiration. A Light the Night Facebook page has even been created to share all the love and support for Anna and her family.

"We need Anna and her family to know that we are praying hard and that they have all of the support."

Credit - Jonna Costin Credit - Jonna Costin loading...

Parade Planned

A parade is being planned for when Anna does make it back home from the hospital. Hundreds of people have agreed to take part already. If you want to join, reach out to Jaclyn Moore on Facebook or comment on the post below.

Feeling the Love

The LaBella family appreciates everything friends, family, and even strangers have done. They plan to spend whatever time Anna has left, right by her side.

We are so beyond proud of our amazing daughter. She has been so brave and such and amazing fighter. She will forever be our warrior. We can’t thank everyone enough for the continued prayers and support and love everyone has shown our beautiful baby girl and our family. We are going to spend the next few days, weeks, months we have her here loving her as much as possible.

A Facebook page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.

Frankfort Teen Winning Battle Against Rare Brain Tumor Thanks to St Jude Frankfort teen is winning the battle against a rare brain tumor thanks to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

