Your Current New York State ID Soon Won’t Be Good Enough

The 2020 deadline looms for changing your New York State driver's license and adopting the new REAL ID. Central New York residents should read up and be prepared for the changes.

This new-form driver's license will have, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, additional safety and security features that will allow you "to fly within the U.S. using their New York State- issued license or ID card...or Enhanced Driver License (EDL) starting October 1, 2020. DMV encourages everyone who is renewing or obtaining a license or non-driver ID for the first time to get a REAL ID. For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID."

According to dmv.ny.gov, "the DMV has created a video highlighting the differences between the REAL ID, the Enhanced Driver License, and the standard New York State license and non-driver ID. Watch the video on their YouTube channel."

The cost for a New York State REAL ID will be the same as the renewal fee for a normal license.