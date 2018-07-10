Sangertown Square Offering Wifi To Shoppers
If you're shopping at Sangertown, you now won't chew up data on your phone. The mall has announced it is now offering shoppers wifi at no charge.
Thanks to a partnership with Time Warner and Spectrum Cable, the mall is now considered a hotspot location.
WKTV reports that visitors can now sign into _Free_WiFi_Sangertown_Mall and they will have a four-hour limit per day. If extended WiFi time is needed, visitors will have to sign into their own Spectrum Cable or Time Warner accounts.
Shop on!