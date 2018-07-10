Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen Announce Generation Axe Tour
Steve Vai's progressive guitar supergroup Generation Axe have announced a 32-date North American tour that will run from November through the end of the year. The trek begins in Oakland at the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.
Tour dates and additional information are below.
Generation Axe features the six-string wizardry of Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and Tosin Abisi (Animals as Leaders), playing songs from their various catalogs and collaborating onstage in various combinations to play some well-known covers.
“The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam,” Vai said in the press release for the jaunt. “The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and five completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas.”
Able backing for the five guitarists will come courtesy of bassist Pete Griffin (Dweezil Zappa, Stanley Clarke, Edgar Winter), keyboardist Nick Marinovich (Yngwie Malmsteen) and drummer JP Bouvet.
This is the second U.S. tour for the collective, which last joined forces in 2016 (in North America) and 2017 (in Asia). The group’s last tour included covers of such classic songs as Deep Purple’s “Highway Star” and the Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein.”
Listen to Generation Axe Perform 'Frankenstein'
The 2018 Generation Axe Tour will close out its run on Dec. 18 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. General on-sale goes live July 13. Check out www.generationaxe.com for more details
Generation Axe Tour 2018
11/07—Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
11/08—Anaheim, CA, City National Grove
11/09—Las Vegas, NV, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/10—Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre #
11/11—Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
11/13—Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre — Denver
11/15—Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre
11/16—Salina, KS, The Stiefel Theatre
11/17—Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater
11/18—Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Theatre
11/19—Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
11/20—Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live
11/21—Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit
11/23—Medford, MA, The Chevalier Theater
11/24—Niagara Falls, NY, The Rapids Theatre
11/25—Kitchener, ON, Centre in the Square
11/27—Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/28—Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
11/29—Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre
11/30—Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — The Theater
12/01—Rochester, NY, Kodak Center
12/03—Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre
12/04—Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
12/05—Richmond, VA, The National
12/08— Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
12/09—Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
12/10—Davie, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
12/11—Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/13—Austin, TX, The Moody Theater
12/14—Dallas, TX, The Bomb Factory
12/16—Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex – Rockwell
12/18—Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing