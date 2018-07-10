Steve Vai's progressive guitar supergroup Generation Axe have announced a 32-date North American tour that will run from November through the end of the year. The trek begins in Oakland at the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.

Tour dates and additional information are below.

“The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam,” Vai said in the press release for the jaunt. “The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and five completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas.”

Able backing for the five guitarists will come courtesy of bassist Pete Griffin (Dweezil Zappa, Stanley Clarke, Edgar Winter), keyboardist Nick Marinovich (Yngwie Malmsteen) and drummer JP Bouvet.

This is the second U.S. tour for the collective, which last joined forces in 2016 (in North America) and 2017 (in Asia). The group’s last tour included covers of such classic songs as Deep Purple’s “Highway Star” and the Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein.”

Listen to Generation Axe Perform 'Frankenstein'

The 2018 Generation Axe Tour will close out its run on Dec. 18 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. General on-sale goes live July 13. Check out www.generationaxe.com for more details

Generation Axe Tour 2018

11/07—Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

11/08—Anaheim, CA, City National Grove

11/09—Las Vegas, NV, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/10—Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre #

11/11—Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater

11/13—Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre — Denver

11/15—Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

11/16—Salina, KS, The Stiefel Theatre

11/17—Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

11/18—Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Theatre

11/19—Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

11/20—Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

11/21—Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit

11/23—Medford, MA, The Chevalier Theater

11/24—Niagara Falls, NY, The Rapids Theatre

11/25—Kitchener, ON, Centre in the Square

11/27—Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/28—Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

11/29—Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre

11/30—Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — The Theater

12/01—Rochester, NY, Kodak Center

12/03—Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre

12/04—Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/05—Richmond, VA, The National

12/08— Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

12/09—Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

12/10—Davie, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/11—Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/13—Austin, TX, The Moody Theater

12/14—Dallas, TX, The Bomb Factory

12/16—Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex – Rockwell

12/18—Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern