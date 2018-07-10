12-Year-Old Boy Dies On Otter Lake

Some sad news to report on during the summer here in Central New York. A 12-year-old boy died after he was thrown from a tube into a pontoon boat on Otter Lake.

According to Syracuse.com, Kaden Eckrich was riding in a tube with another child on Otter Lake in Forestport when the accident happened. Kaden's father Francis was operating the boat that was pulling the tube.

Eckrich was operating his 2000 Lowe boat at a high speed when he spotted a pontoon boat anchored in his path, troopers said. The 45-year-old man swerved "at the last second" to avoid hitting the boat, troopers said.

New York State Police report that Kaden was ejected from his tube and thrown into the pontoon boat his father had tried to avoid, troopers said. The incident remains under investigation.