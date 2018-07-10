State Police Investigating Fatal Boating Accident On Otter Lake

State Police are investigating a fatal boating accident on Otter Lake in Forestport.

Police say 45-year old Francis Eckrich was operating his boat with a tube attached to the boat, towing his 12-year-old son and another child.

They say Eckrich was traveling at a high rate of speed when he encountered a pontoon boat anchored on the lake.

Eckrich took a last second evasive action to avoid colliding with the pontoon boat.

Polcie say that action caused his 12-year old son Kaden to be ejected from the tube and strike the pontoon boat, causing massive internal injuries. He was pronounced dead at a Utica hospital.