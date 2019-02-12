Utica Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Utica is declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 11:00 tonight and will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off city streets by 11:00 or they will be subject to ticketing and towing.

City officials are also urging no unnecessary travel.

The Village of Yorkville has also declared a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 6:00 tonight. All vehicles must be off Village streets by 6:00.

Snow Emergency in the Village of Ilion. No parking will be allowed on Village streets after 6:00 p.m., with no unnecessary travel after 6:00.

Rome Police are asking all residents to have their vehicles off City streets no later than midnight to help make snow removal efforts easier.