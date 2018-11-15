City Of Utica Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Utica has declared a Snow Emergency which will go into effect at 11:00 Thursday night.

All vehicles must be off city streets to allow for safe passage of snow removal and emergency vehicles.

Vehicles left on city streets after 11:00 are subject to ticketing and towing.

With dangerous driving conditions anticipated, officials are also urging no unnecessary travel on city streets.

The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

