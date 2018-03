Due to a changing forecast, the City of Utica's Snow Emergency, which was scheduled to go into effect at noon today will now go into effect at 5:00 p.m.

The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off the streets by 5:00 p.m. to allow for safe passage for snow removal and emergency vehicles

Vehicles left on City streets after 5:00 p.m.are subject to ticketing and towing.