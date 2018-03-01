City Of Utica Declares Snow Emergency

In anticipation of heavy snow, the City of Utica is declaring a Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 8:00 Friday morning and will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off the streets by 8:00 a.m.tomorrow to facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency services vehicles.

Vehicles left on City streets are subject to ticketing and towing.

The Emergency applies to all city streets and roadways, with no exceptions.

