City Of Utica Declares Snow Emergency

In anticipation of heavy snow expected to hit the area, the City of Utica is declaring a Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29th and will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off City streets by 6:00 Tuesday to allow for safe passage of snow removal and emergency vehicles. Vehicles left on City streets after 6:00 will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The Snow Emergency will apply to all City street, with no exceptions.

Officials are also urging no unnecessary travel.