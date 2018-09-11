Trenton Falls Hiking Dates Announced For September

If you still haven't visited Trenton Falls, you have one more chance in 2018.

The Town of Trenton has announced that September 15 and 16th, the trails will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You'll be able to walk the trails, take in the falls, and learn about the area's significance to the outcome of the Civil War.

There are two types of paths are available: the primary trail takes visitors to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook. This trail is approximately 1 mile long and will take 1 to 1.5 hours to enjoy.

The secondary trail allows visitors to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest, so you can learn about the area's place and role in New York's history.

You can find more information, and directions to Trenton Falls at the Town of Trenton website .

