Swap Instead of Shop For Halloween Costumes At The Ilion Library

Halloween is rapidly approaching and that means it’s time to shell out cash for the kids' new costumes. But maybe you don't have to.

Instead of buying a costume that they will only wear once, trade in old for new at the Ilion Public Library.

On Saturday, October 13, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. the Ilion Free

Public Library is holding their Third Annual Kids’ Halloween Costume Swap.

You can stop by with your gently-used-but-clean costumes and see if they have

something to trade.

The way costumes go in and out of style, you're sure to find something from years past that's sure to be all the rage this season.

There will be light refreshments to enjoy along with a craft for the kids to make.

The library is also taking gently-used-but-clean costume donations

between now and October 13th to add to our inventory.

For more information, stop in or call the library at (315) 894-5028, or visit the Ilion Library's website .

