Genesis Group Holds 17th Annual 9/11 Prayer Breakfast

The Genesis Group held its 17th annual 9/11 Community Prayer Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro this morning.

Local law enforcement, first responders and members of the military were honored.

There was also a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says it's important to remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice and to never forget. Maciol says it's events like these help us do so.

This year's keynote speaker was former Whitesboro Fire Chief Brian McQueen.