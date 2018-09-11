Watch David Lee Roth Perform at ‘Summer Spectacular’ Gala

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth returned to the stage on Sept. 7 to perform at the 13th annual Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular in Beverley Hills.

He played a set with Cleto and the Cletones, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band.

The gala evening, which has raised more than $3 million for drug awareness and prevention, highlights personal success stories of those who have faced the challenges of addition. Actor Joe Manganiello was given the Spirit of Sobriety award for dealing with his recovery, while two students were given scholarships for having completed high school without failing a drug test.

You can watch Roth in action below.

Roth's set included “You Really Got Me” and “Panama,” along with a spoken-word segment in which he commented about $5 drinks. “I used to live around the corner here," he told the crowd. "Actually I used to work around the corner too. I wasn’t the $5 guy, I was the one who cleaned up after you.”

Reflecting on the fact that Van Halen had been around for more than 45 years, he noted, "Time flies when you don’t know what you’re doing but you’re pretending that you are.”

Van Halen have been apparently inactive for nearly three years; their last tour took place from July to October 2015, with guitarist Eddie Van Halen having said the band would probably start work on a new album after the North American road trip. That same year they released Tokyo Dome Live in Concert .