In the age where checking a band's setlist ahead of the show has become standard practice for fans, eliminating any chance of any surprise, Metallica are ahead of the curve. Their sets change from night to night, making each show a unique experience. It keeps the fans returning for more, eager to see if they can check particular songs off their list of favorites they still need to see live. Those at Metallica's Minnesota show on September 4 were lucky enough to hear "No Leaf Clover," which was performed for the first time December 5, 2011 (per setlist.fm ).

The song, which can be viewed in the pro-shot video above, first appeared on Metallica's S&M live album and was one of two original songs authored for the special event as the band famously collaborated with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. Even without the orchestral bombast, "No Leaf Clover" stands tall, a testament to Metallica's versatile writing prowess.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Metallica's ...And Justice for All album, their first without bassist Cliff Burton and with Jason Newsted . The record will be reissued on November 2 containing a remastered version of the original recordings (but no remix as fans hoped Newsted's bass would finally be restored to an audible level) as a live recording of Metallica's 1988 performance at London's Hammersmith Odeon. Hear two tracks, one studio and one live, here and you can also check out Kirk Hammett unboxing the deluxe edition .

The "WorldWired" tour in support of 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct is still underway as the group recently launched their second North American leg of the trek. They've got dates scheduled through March of next year and you can see them all here .

