2018 Top Apple Cider Within 50 Miles Of Utica New York

Looking to enjoy Apple Cider for the fall 2018 season? There are many amazing places to choose from across New York. Here's a list of at least 16 places to try within 50 miles of Utica.

1) Twin Orchards Farm Inc.
4695 Middle Settlement Rd New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 736-5883

 

2) North Star Orchards LLC
4741 State Route 233 Westmoreland, NY 13490
(315) 853-1024

 

3) Parker's Cider Mill
437 Otsego St Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-4660

 

 

4) Clinton Cider Mill
28 Elm Street Clinton, NY 13323
(315) 525-1385

 

5) Windy Hill Orchard & Farm Market
577 East St. Cassville, NY 13318
(315) 822-0046

 

6) Dyn's Cider Mill
7915 St. Hwy. 28 Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-2078
7) Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard
288 Goose Street Fly Creek, NY 13337
(607) 547-9692
9) Sharon Orchards
573 Chestnut Street Sharon Springs, NY 13459
(518) 284-2510
10) Critz Farms (39.3 mi)
3232 Rippleton Rd. Cazenovia, NY 13035
(315) 662-3355
11) Harvest Moon Cidery at Critz Farms
3232 Rippleton Rd Cazenovia, NY 13035
(315) 662-3355

 

12) C & M Farms
7645 Myers Rd Kirkville, NY 13082
(315) 656-7173
13) Rogers Family Orchards Inc.
260 Co Hwy 131 Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 762-8736

 

14) Second Chance Orchard
7319 Kirkville Rd. East Syracuse, NY 13057
(315) 656-0005

 

15) Annutto's Farm Stand
5396 St. Hwy. 7 Oneonta, NY 13820
(607) 432-7905

 

16) Hafner Red Barn Country Store
7191 Buckley Rd Liverpool, NY 13088
(315) 459-1929

 

