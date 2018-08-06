2018 Top Apple Cider Within 50 Miles Of Utica New York

Looking to enjoy Apple Cider for the fall 2018 season? There are many amazing places to choose from across New York. Here's a list of at least 16 places to try within 50 miles of Utica.

1) Twin Orchards Farm Inc.

4695 Middle Settlement Rd New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 736-5883

2) North Star Orchards LLC

4741 State Route 233 Westmoreland, NY 13490

(315) 853-1024

3) Parker's Cider Mill

437 Otsego St Ilion, NY 13357

(315) 894-4660

4) Clinton Cider Mill

28 Elm Street Clinton, NY 13323

(315) 525-1385

5) Windy Hill Orchard & Farm Market

577 East St. Cassville, NY 13318

(315) 822-0046

6) Dyn's Cider Mill

7915 St. Hwy. 28 Richfield Springs, NY 13439

(315) 858-2078

7) Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard

288 Goose Street Fly Creek, NY 13337

(607) 547-9692

8) Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard, Inc.

288 Goose Street Fly Creek, NY 13337

(607) 547-9692

9) Sharon Orchards

573 Chestnut Street Sharon Springs, NY 13459

(518) 284-2510

10) Critz Farms (39.3 mi)

3232 Rippleton Rd. Cazenovia, NY 13035

(315) 662-3355

11) Harvest Moon Cidery at Critz Farms

3232 Rippleton Rd Cazenovia, NY 13035

(315) 662-3355

12) C & M Farms

7645 Myers Rd Kirkville, NY 13082

(315) 656-7173

13) Rogers Family Orchards Inc.

260 Co Hwy 131 Johnstown, NY 12095

(518) 762-8736

14) Second Chance Orchard

7319 Kirkville Rd. East Syracuse, NY 13057

(315) 656-0005

15) Annutto's Farm Stand

5396 St. Hwy. 7 Oneonta, NY 13820

(607) 432-7905

16) Hafner Red Barn Country Store

7191 Buckley Rd Liverpool, NY 13088

(315) 459-1929

BONUS VIDEO