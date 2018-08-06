We’ve seen the 1960s set of Quentin Tarantino ’s Manson family movie, we’ve seen Brad Pitt in Robert Redford cosplay , and Leonardo DiCaprio rocking a leather jacket with a turtle neck. But now we have the first look at the film’s biggest and most tragic star: Margot Robbie ’s Sharon Tate.

While Tarantino has claimed his film is more about about the culture of Hollywood in the summer of 1969 and less about the Charles Manson murders specifically, Sharon Tate remains the focal point. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , DiCaprio plays a TV star who lives next door to Tate’s famous Cielo Drive home, where she and Roman Polanski lived (yep, he’ll be portrayed in the movie too ), and where a pregnant Tate and four others were gruesomely murdered. But hey, on a lighter note, here’s the photo of Robbie dressed up in ‘60s attire as the late actress:

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

There’s no denying Robbie is some excellent casting for Tate. While Tate’s sister, author Debra Tate, had previously been against Tarantino’s project, she allegedly met with the filmmaker and has since changed her mind . Sony also made the decision to shift the controversial release date , originally set to open next summer on the 50th anniversary of the murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Pitt as the stuntman to DiCaprio’s actor and Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen. The rest of the amazing cast includes Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Heres the official synopsis:

The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Clint Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, 2019.