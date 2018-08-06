Watch Pink Floyd’s Animated Video for ‘One of These Days’

Pink Floyd released a video for their instrumental song “One of These Days,” the opening track from their 1971 album Meddle . It was included in the band's 2016 archival box set The Early Years 1965 - 1972 , which was released as individual volumes earlier this year.

“The song is instrumental and only has one spoken/sung sentence by drummer Nick Mason : ‘ One of these days I'm going to cut you into little pieces ’,” the band said in a statement. “This video was created [by] the British artist and filmmaker Ian Emes, who became widely known for his creative animations and for being the original animator for Pink Floyd.”

You can watch the video below.

Originally titled French Windows , the experimental animation was created by Emes in 1972 and set to “One of These Days,” before it was broadcast on the influential U.K. TV music show The Old Grey Whistle Test . Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright saw the broadcast and made contact with Emes, leading to a long-standing working relationship. He also worked with Mike Oldfield , Paul McCartney and Roger Daltrey , among others.

The Early Years box set includes 27 discs, offering the “opportunity to hear the evolution of the band and witness their part in cultural revolutions from their earliest recordings and studio sessions to the years prior to the release of The Dark Side of the Moon , one of the biggest selling albums of all time.”

Last month, Pink Floyd released a rare video for “Apples and Oranges,” the last track they worked on with Syd Barrett , which featured his replacement, David Gilmour , even though Gilmour doesn't appear on the recording.