Bob Dylan Announces U.S. Fall Tour
Bob Dylan and his band are heading back on the road this fall, marking his first U.S. performances of 2018.
The tour will consist of more than 30 dates throughout North America, after his tour of Australia and New Zealand wraps up. You can see his full schedule of dates, including the overseas ones, below.
The tour will kick off in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 9, and wrap in Roanoke, Va., on Nov. 10. No opening act has been announced. Tickets for these dates go on sale Aug. 10, with a pre-sale for Citi card members on Aug. 7.
The announcement comes on the heels of Dylan's latest release, Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances From the Copyright Collections. He also recently put out a different kind of collection: a ine of whiskey called Heaven's Door.
Bob Dylan 2018 Tour
Aug. 8, 2018 – Perth, Australia - Perth Arena
Aug. 11, 2018 – Adelaide, Australia -Botanic Park
Aug. 13, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia -Margaret Court Arena
Aug. 14, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia -Margaret Court Arena
Aug. 18, 2018 – Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
Aug. 19, 2018 – Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
Aug. 20, 2018 – Wollongong, Australia - WIN Entertainment Centre
Aug. 22, 2018 – Newcastle, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Aug. 24, 2018 – Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Aug. 26, 2018 – Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
Aug. 28, 2018 – Christchurch, New Zealand - Horncastle Arena
Oct. 9, 2018 – Midland, TX Wagner - Noël Performing Arts Center
Oct. 10, 2018 – Irving, TX - The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 12, 2018 – Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
Oct. 13, 2018 – Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort
Oct. 14, 2018 – Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 16, 2018 – Lafayette, LA - Heymann Center
Oct. 17, 2018 – Mobile, AL - Mobile Saenger Theatre
Oct. 19, 2018 – St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 20, 2018 – Clearwater, Florida - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 21, 2018 – Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Oct. 23, 2018 – Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Oct. 24, 2018 – Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 26, 2018 – Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 27, 2018 – Macon, GA Macon - City Auditorium
Oct. 28, 2018 – Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
Oct. 30, 2018 – Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall – Von Braun Center
Oct. 31, 2018 – Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Nov. 2, 2018 – Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Nov. 3, 2018 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 4, 2018 – North Charleston, South Carolina - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Nov. 6, 2018 – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
Nov. 7, 2018 – Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium
Nov. 9, 2018 – Charlotte, North Carolina - Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 10, 2018 – Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre