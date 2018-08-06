Bob Dylan Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Bob Dylan and his band are heading back on the road this fall, marking his first U.S. performances of 2018.

The tour will consist of more than 30 dates throughout North America, after his tour of Australia and New Zealand wraps up. You can see his full schedule of dates, including the overseas ones, below.

The tour will kick off in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 9, and wrap in Roanoke, Va., on Nov. 10. No opening act has been announced. Tickets for these dates go on sale Aug. 10, with a pre-sale for Citi card members on Aug. 7.

The announcement comes on the heels of Dylan's latest release, Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances From the Copyright Collections . He also recently put out a different kind of collection: a ine of whiskey called Heaven's Door .

Bob Dylan 2018 Tour

Aug. 8, 2018 – Perth, Australia - Perth Arena

Aug. 11, 2018 – Adelaide, Australia -Botanic Park

Aug. 13, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia -Margaret Court Arena

Aug. 14, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia -Margaret Court Arena

Aug. 18, 2018 – Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

Aug. 19, 2018 – Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

Aug. 20, 2018 – Wollongong, Australia - WIN Entertainment Centre

Aug. 22, 2018 – Newcastle, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Aug. 24, 2018 – Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Aug. 26, 2018 – Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

Aug. 28, 2018 – Christchurch, New Zealand - Horncastle Arena

Oct. 9, 2018 – Midland, TX Wagner - Noël Performing Arts Center

Oct. 10, 2018 – Irving, TX - The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 12, 2018 – Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

Oct. 13, 2018 – Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort

Oct. 14, 2018 – Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 16, 2018 – Lafayette, LA - Heymann Center

Oct. 17, 2018 – Mobile, AL - Mobile Saenger Theatre

Oct. 19, 2018 – St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 20, 2018 – Clearwater, Florida - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 21, 2018 – Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 23, 2018 – Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 24, 2018 – Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 26, 2018 – Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 27, 2018 – Macon, GA Macon - City Auditorium

Oct. 28, 2018 – Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

Oct. 30, 2018 – Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall – Von Braun Center

Oct. 31, 2018 – Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Nov. 2, 2018 – Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Nov. 3, 2018 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4, 2018 – North Charleston, South Carolina - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov. 6, 2018 – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

Nov. 7, 2018 – Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium

Nov. 9, 2018 – Charlotte, North Carolina - Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 10, 2018 – Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre